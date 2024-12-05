Amorim on Shaw returning to the Man Utd line-up: I will be here as long as it takes

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has told Luke Shaw that he will be patient with his recovery.

The England international picked up another injury on his return to full fitness this week which ruled him out of the clash with Arsenal on Wednesday as United fell to a 2-0 loss.

Amorim has made it clear that he will be patient with the 29 year-old, who has been plagued with injuries for a number of years now. Ahead of kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, the Portuguese head coach remained optimistic about Shaw’s return.

"What I said to him, as a coach is, that since I am here, I saw him in the medical department," Amorim told Amazon Prime Video. "I saw him in the gym. I saw him losing weight. I saw him training.

"So he did everything right. Sometimes, when you have one or two injuries, it's really hard to recover.

"If he continues with this behaviour, doing everything he can, I will be here. All the staff will be here, as long as it takes.

"We believe a lot in him, he's so important for our team. For the future, I see in this team, Luke is a very important player for us."

