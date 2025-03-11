Man Utd supporters group on stadium plans: It begs more questions than it gives answers

The Manchester United Supporters Trust have questioned the club's stadium plans this week, which looks to leave Old Trafford behind.

United revealed plans for a state-of-the-art 100,000-seater arena which will be at the heart of a government-funded regeneration project in south Manchester. Lord Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of architecture group Foster + Partners spoke on the plans and what is means for the club going forward.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's welcoming, its open, it's at the very heart of a new neighbourhood. And then it's part of the city of Manchester, the fastest growing city in the United Kingdom. A city again like no other.

"It's a powerhouse, steeped in history. Trafford Park was the industrial heartland of the nation, a heritage which I have personal connection to. My father was a factory worker at Metropolitan Vickers.

"It learns from the past, it creates streets, it's a mixed-use mini city. It's teamwork, it's the best brain, the civic leaders, the owners, the consultants, the engineers, the architects, the fans."

However, despite the obvious ambition and optimism a spokesperson for Manchester United Supporters Trust questioned the plans which have confused many passionate fans who attend games weekly.

"We look forward to further consultation with supporters discussing these vital questions with the club.

"If they are able to produce a new stadium as stunning as the plans suggest without harming the atmosphere, without hiking ticket prices and without harming investment elsewhere, then this could be very exciting.

"But until the questions are answered, our optimism about plans to make Old Trafford the biggest and the best again will be restrained by caution about what the consequences for fans might be."

The fan group asked four vital questions regarding the impact that United's new stadium, which worry many who feel it is not the right move forward for one of England’s most successful teams.

"The announcement of plans to build a brand new stadium adjacent to Old Trafford is clearly very big news for United fans," a spokesperson began.

"Everyone wants the biggest and the best for our Club and the visuals look both stunning and exciting. But against the backdrop of uncertainty around next year's ticket prices, continuing poor performance on the field, speculation around sales of key young players, and the recent financial results, the news probably does beg more questions than it gives clear answers.

"As our own and the club's consultations have shown, the answer to whether United fans want to refurbish Old Trafford or build a new ground depends entirely on what the consequences of the decision are. So now that decisions have been made, fans will need to be consulted all along the way on the key features that impact match-going fans' experience and atmosphere.

"Whilst investment is much-needed and welcome, fans remain anxious about what it means and what the consequences will be. Will it drive up ticket prices and force out local fans? Will it harm the atmosphere, which is consistently fans' top priority in the ground?

"Will it add to the debt burden which has held back the club for the last two decades? Will it lead to reduced investment in the playing side at a time when it is so badly needed?