Man Utd star Onana awarded the FIFPRO Player Impact Award for charity contributions

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has received recognition for his off field work.

The Cameroonian has been awarded the FIFPRO Player Impact Award for his charity contributions.

Onana, who is now 28, has run the Andre Onana Foundation for many years.

Through his charity, Onana provides free medical care and high-quality surgeries to underprivileged communities in Cameroon.

His charity also covers other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa by collaborating with surgeons and medical professionals.

Onana said recently: “When I passed through Barcelona, Amsterdam and Milan on my way to Manchester United, I had people who helped me on that journey.

“When I was down, they gave me a hand so that I could stand up. I’ve never forgotten the help I received. Because of the people in the past who supported me, I feel I have a responsibility to give back and help others.

“When I started the Andre Onana Foundation, the idea was to help blind children in Cameroon. We received a lot of support and it’s since grown to become an NGO that provides free medical care and surgeries to children and adults from underprivileged communities.

“We bring doctors and surgeons, mostly from Spain, to perform the procedures in Africa. In July this year, we had our fourth surgical campaign where a delegation of Spanish health professionals – from nurses to paediatric surgeons – helped over 350 people in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital.”

