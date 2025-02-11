Paul Parker exclusive: I'm backing Amorim at Man Utd - but play Dorgu on the left

“I feel really sorry for him,” says Paul Parker when the conversation turns to Ruben Amorim. Never a fan of Erik ten Hag, the former Manchester United defender has a lot of sympathy for his Portuguese replacement.

“He's a young manager, he's proved himself. He's walked away from a fantastic job in Portuguese football. He's done it the hard way of being a manager in certain ways and now he’s having to carry the can for everything else that's happened before him. And I don't just mean on the pitch but off the pitch as well. I'm quite sure there are things that have gone on which have surprised him because it wasn't mentioned to him,” Parker tells Tribalfootball while sitting on the fence as to whether Amorim wanted new players in the January transfer window.

“He says he really didn’t want to add players to the squad right now, but I’m wondering whether that’s the ego wanting to believe that he can win games with what he’s got. Rather than looking at what’s at his disposal in his toolbox, he’s saying new players aren’t going to fix anything. I think he's towing the line on that one, rather than coming out and maybe aggravating something,” believes Parker who turned out more than 100 times for the Red Devils during a five-year period.

“At this moment, I've got to go with him because no one can do that job at this given time. It is the impossible job and the reason why it’s an impossible job is that at one time the club was being used as an ATM machine. Now it’s being used as a tool to build an incredible stadium,” Parker continues, clearly not believing this is the right time to be talking about a new stadium with more pressing matters at hand.

Strengthening the squad for one, but Manchester United only brought in Danish International Patrick Dorgu. After sending out Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia on loan was that the one area where United really needed to add to the squad?

“They definitely needed balance with Malacia leaving for PSV. He'd been out a long, long time, so he needed match practice and this was the wrong environment for him. As far as Dorgu is concerned, they have to play him on the left,” Paul Parker is eager to stress.

“I don't like telling people how to do their jobs when they've been doing it a lot longer than me but I really think they need to play him on the left. It's that obvious. Dalot must be almost cringing. He was doing his own job properly on the right-hand side and he could do an admirable job at left-back. But as a wing-back on the left you've added extra pressure and he is struggling.

“I really have to go with what the majority of fans believe. I thought bringing in a centre-forward was necessary for Manchester United. Just to have a body on the pitch that took part. It would have made a difference, in my opinion.”

- Paul Parker was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Instant Casino