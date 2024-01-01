Man Utd seek to add new recruitment chief

Manchester United are said to be keen on adding another senior recruitment specialist.

The Red Devils are serious about pushing ahead with their transfer plans for January and next summer.Per The Mail, United chiefs believe that more recruitment experts are needed at a club that has wasted a lot of money in the past decade.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dan Ashworth was appointed sporting director, while Jason Wilcox has assumed the role of technical director and Christopher Vivell is interim director of recruitment.

Whoever comes in would work will all three men, and is not seen as a replacement for any of them.