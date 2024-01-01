Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony
Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision
Man Utd boss Ten Hag returns to Utrecht to take charge

Man Utd seek to add new recruitment chief

Man Utd seek to add new recruitment chief
Man Utd seek to add new recruitment chief
Man Utd seek to add new recruitment chiefAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be keen on adding another senior recruitment specialist.

The Red Devils are serious about pushing ahead with their transfer plans for January and next summer.Per The Mail, United chiefs believe that more recruitment experts are needed at a club that has wasted a lot of money in the past decade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dan Ashworth was appointed sporting director, while Jason Wilcox has assumed the role of technical director and Christopher Vivell is interim director of recruitment.

Whoever comes in would work will all three men, and is not seen as a replacement for any of them.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Western Sydney Wanderers sign ex-Man Utd midfielder Mata
Prem clubs offered Galatasaray target and free agent Yazici
Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision