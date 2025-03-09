Man Utd scout Coton watching Blackburn keeper Pears

Tribal Football
Cody Froggatt / PA Images / Profimedia
Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is being watched by Manchester United.

The Sun says United have had goalkeeper scout Tony Coton track Pears this season.

Pears, 26, is the son of former Middlesbrough and Premier League goalkeeper Stephen Pears. Pears Snr actually began his pro career with United's academy.

United are in the market for an experienced goalkeeper to act as cover and competition for Andre Onana.

Current second-choice Altay Bayindir is expected to leave this summer, with veteran Tom Heaton also off contract in June.

 

