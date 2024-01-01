Man Utd's Sancho could leave this summer as giant French club interested

Manchester United could be ready to let Jadon Sancho move on from the club this summer.

The winger is said to be closing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy to Paris Saint-Germain.

Per The Independent, United are willing to do a deal with PSG, as they want their midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

There is a possibility that United may do a similar deal with Ugarte, pushing paying his transfer fee forward by a year.

There was an initial suggestion that Marcus Rashford may be the one going from United to PSG.

However, that has been quashed, as United want to retain the forward, while Sancho is seen as surplus to requirements.