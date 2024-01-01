Tribal Football
Most Read
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd chief Ashworth explains bringing in De Ligt, Mazraoui
New Chelsea deal for Palmer leaves Merson baffled

Man Utd's Sancho could leave as PSG interested

Man Utd's Sancho could leave as PSG interested
Man Utd's Sancho could leave this summer as giant French club interested
Man Utd's Sancho could leave this summer as giant French club interestedAction Plus
Manchester United could be ready to let Jadon Sancho move on from the club this summer.

The winger is said to be closing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Independent, United are willing to do a deal with PSG, as they want their midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

There is a possibility that United may do a similar deal with Ugarte, pushing paying his transfer fee forward by a year.

There was an initial suggestion that Marcus Rashford may be the one going from United to PSG.

However, that has been quashed, as United want to retain the forward, while Sancho is seen as surplus to requirements.

Mentions
Sancho JadonManchester UnitedPSGPremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
PSG sideline Ugarte amid Man Utd talks
PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange