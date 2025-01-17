Man Utd boss Amorim has warning for Amad after hat-trick performance

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has warned Amad Diallo not to dwell on his performance against Southampton.

Amad hit a first senior hat-trick in victory over Saints, though Amorim admits he still wants more from his young winger.

He said, "He has to rest, eat good and prepare for Sunday because we will need him again.

"He did a great job, it's a great moment for a young kid to score a hat-trick for a club like this. But he needs to focus on the next match already...

"The important thing is to win and he helped us to win. He's doing a very good season. I've already said, you have to be careful with young kids. He did a really good job.

"He has a lot to improve but this game is in the past and you have to prepare for the future. Football is like this and life is like this." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo AmadManchester UnitedSouthampton
