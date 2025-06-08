Man Utd receive major Lisandro fitness boost

There is hope of Lisandro Martinez taking some part in preseason training with Manchester United.

Sky Sports says Lisandro is making good progress in his recovery from surgery on an ACL injury suffered in February.

Tests show no signs of issues with his meniscus and there is hope of the defender's recovery moving ahead of schedule.

Indeed, management are confident Lisandro could be "training on grass" before the end of preseason.

It had been initially accepted Lisandro would not be seen for some months into next season.