Man Utd recall youngster Harrison from Chester to play at a higher level

Manchester United have recalled young goalkeeper Elyh Harrison from Chester FC.

Harrison had been expected to spend the entire season at the lower-league club.

However, Manchester Evening News states that the 18-year-old will be sent to a club at a higher level.

Chester are in the National League North, where Harrison played 18 times from the start.

He managed to concede only 16 goals in those games, becoming a key player for the team.

Harrison put pen to paper on his first professional contract with United in March 2023.

