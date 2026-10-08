Man Utd readying themselves for worst-case scenario if Carrick's poor form continues

Man United will make sure they are well prepared with succession plans if Michael Carrick's time as boss completely veers off course.

The Premier League resumes this weekend, and there is a determination around Old Trafford to ensure this campaign remains meaningful.

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That does not mean the club are currently preparing to replace Carrick. He continues to enjoy significant internal support, and as we have reported, the hierarchy is hopeful that Carlos Baleba's return will inject new life into the team and raise performance levels.

But Carrick is not guaranteed to see out the season if United struggle to become competitive at the top end of the Premier League.

The club’s hierarchy expects the team to be challenging much higher up the table and see Champions League qualification as an important part of their planning for next season. Missing out would be a significant blow and could affect their plans for the squad and wider football operation.

As such, United can be expected to make early contingency plans for the manager in case things start to go more seriously wrong.

Sources are keen to stress that the process has not begun yet - but the next international break will provide a first proper opportunity for the hierarchy to assess how things are progressing.

United return to action at home to Tottenham this weekend before facing Atletico Madrid, Leeds United and Como in a run of matches that will provide further evidence of where the team is heading.

The return of Baleba could be particularly important as United look for greater intensity and balance in midfield. If results and performances improve, succession planning may never become relevant.

But if results deteriorate, the club aim to be in a position to act quickly rather than begin considering their options from scratch.

Eddie Howe would be expected to come into contention if United need a new manager at some stage soon. He remains admired within the club and was previously considered when Ruben Amorim lost his job.

Antonio Conte would also be expected to feature in the conversation, giving United two experienced names who could become relevant if a change eventually becomes necessary.

For now, though, United's full focus is on the return to club action - and hoping they start to climb the table.