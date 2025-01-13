Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd push Vivell to commit to long-term contract
Man Utd push Vivell to commit to long-term contract
Christopher Vivell is in talks about a long-term contract with Manchester United.

Vivell has been acting as interim director of recruitment since the summer and United are eager for him to stay long-term.

The Daily Mail says Vivell is in talks with United about a new deal.

Before United, Vivell had worked with Chelsea, Hoffenheim and within the Red Bull football group at Leipzig and Salzburg.

Vivell will be part of a recruitment team, with Simon Wilcox at it's head, alongside chief exec Omar Berrada and Ineos rep Sir Dave Brailsford. 

