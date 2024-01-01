Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Manchester United intend to try again for PSG midfielder Xavi Simons.

Currently on-loan with RB Leipzig, Simons resisted an approach from United before he joined Holland's Euros squad this summer.

However, that hasn't put off United, which continue to monitor his progress in Germany.

BILD's football chief Christian Falk states United have Simons high on their shopping list and intend try again in 2025.

United manager Erik ten Hag was effusive with his praise for Simons during the Euros in his role as pundit on Dutch TV.