Man Utd posted scouts to check Dinamo Zagreb youngster Baturina

Manchester United are tracking Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Martin Baturina.

The 21 year-old saw a £25m offer from Leeds United turned down over the summer.

Germanijak says United had scouts check on Baturina in action for Croatia this past week against Poland and Portugal in the Nations League.

Baturina's contract with Dinamo Zagreb runs until the summer of 2028.

The Croatian giants are said to be ready to offer the star a new contract - which would make him one of the highest paid players in the squad.