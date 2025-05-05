Man Utd pair Mainoo, Garnacho offer opinion on teammate Obi

Manchester United teammates were full of praise for Chido Obi after defeat at Brentford on Sunday.

The 17 year-old Danish striker made his full debut in the 4-3 loss, becoming the club's youngest starter in the Premier League era.

Afterwards, senior teammate Alejandro Garnacho told Viaplay: "He is a good guy who wants to learn from more experienced players, and when he plays, he does well. However, he is still young, so he can learn from other players and improve.

"I think he has the potential to be a good player for United. He's a big guy with good technique, but he's still young so we'll see, but it looks good."

United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also said: "I like him. I think he's a good player. As 'Garna' says, he seems eager to learn from older players, so I think he'll be a really good player for us.

"He's a big guy for his age, and he's good at using his body."