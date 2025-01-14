Man Utd open to selling winger for the right price after struggling under Amorim

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Red Devils do have some Premier League PSR concerns and are willing to cash in on homegrown players for the right prices.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirms that Napoli are assessing Garnacho as they look to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is PSG-bound.

However, United are said to want a minimum of £70M to part with the talented winger.

