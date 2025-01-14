Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
RB Salzburg starlet Nene Dorgeles is being tracked by Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the mood to bring in a new forward to help boss Ruben Amorim.

If Marcus Rashford leaves, then Dorgeles may be the surprise name to come to Old Trafford.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Mali international has been watched by the club this season.

There have already been talks about getting a deal done with both the club and the player.

Whether United can manage the deal this month remains to be seen.

Previous reports had indicated United must sell players to buy new ones, due to Premier League PSR constraints.

