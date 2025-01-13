Man Utd defender could leave this January after limited game time under Amorim

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia could reportedly leave in January.

The Netherlands star has not been at his best since returning from two knee surgeries.

The defender was out for 550 days and has struggled to get up to speed with Premier League action.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Malacia is considering his options as he knows he is not first choice at United.

As the club looks to bring in a new left-sided defender, he may be the one moved along.

But Romano states that Malacia is not a target for Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas.