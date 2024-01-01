Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Everton forced into Calvert-Lewin sale position

Everton are prepared to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin THIS WEEK.

Football Insider says Calvert-Lewin's refusal to agree terms over a new contract has forced Everton into the decision to sell.

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker is now inside the final 12 months of his current deal and Everton have no interest in allowing him to run down his contract.

As such, they will seek to sell Calvert-Lewin before Friday's transfer deadline.

Newcastle and Manchester United are showing interest in the 27 year-old England international.