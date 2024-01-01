Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking
Al-Ettifaq interested in signing Chelsea starlet before transfer deadline

Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Everton forced into Calvert-Lewin sale position

Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Everton forced into Calvert-Lewin sale position
Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Everton forced into Calvert-Lewin sale position
Man Utd, Newcastle alerted as Everton forced into Calvert-Lewin sale positionAction Plus
Everton are prepared to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin THIS WEEK.

Football Insider says Calvert-Lewin's refusal to agree terms over a new contract has forced Everton into the decision to sell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The striker is now inside the final 12 months of his current deal and Everton have no interest in allowing him to run down his contract.

As such, they will seek to sell Calvert-Lewin before Friday's transfer deadline.

Newcastle and Manchester United are showing interest in the 27 year-old England international.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCalvert-Lewin DominicEvertonManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd set to sign another attacking threat this summer after Zirkzee
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer