Man Utd must pay millions to get Amorim says Sporting Lisbon statement

Sporting CP fans gave their possibly departing manager Ruben Amorim huge applause this week.

Amorim is in the process of negotiating an exit from Sporting to join Manchester United.

However, the Portuguese club’s supporters may not be too upset, as evidenced by their reactions during a cup clash against Nacional.

He had previously said on United links: “I was expecting that question and obviously I am not going to talk about my future. I am not going to speak about my future because no matter what I say I’d have to always talk about it. 

“Since the first day, I said it was not worthy to ask about it and I am not going to make any comments about my future.”

A statement from the Portuguese club on the situation read read: "Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Rúben Amorim, with the Board of Directors of Sporting SAD referring to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the Company and the coach, specifically for the respective termination clause and for the amount of Euro 10,000,000.00. Manchester United FC expressed interest in paying Sporting SAD the value of the aforementioned clause."

