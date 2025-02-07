Man Utd matchwinner Maguire: We deserved FA Cup victory against Leicester

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was delighted proving the matchwinner on Friday night against Leicester City.

United won the fourth round of their FA Cup tie 2-1, with Maguire heading a winner injury-time.

He said afterwards: "A great finish to the game. The second half we played a lot better. The first-half was nowhere near good enough, we played at a slow tempo and we didn't really get going. We probably deserved to go into half-time losing.

"I think the second-half we came out a lot bigger tempo, we dominated the game and it really felt like we were going to get that winner, it would fall to us and thankfully, I put it in the back of the net."

On Alejandro Garnacho's impact, Maguire added: "I think he made a big impact, he always does that when he comes off the bench, so credit to him, he's ready, he's focused. We knew at half-time he'd bring a little more direct and pace into the team."