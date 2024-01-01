Rosenborg coach Johansson delighted with victory over Man Utd

Rosenborg coach Alfred Johansson was delighted with their friendly win against Manchester United on Monday.

RBK were impressive and won 1-0 thanks to a late Noah Holm goal.

Johansson said: "This is how we want Rosenborg to look. We will be an attacking team that presses high. We have to create many chances and win the ball back high up the pitch, and we did that today.

"When we have as many chances as we had today, we must get better at taking advantage of them. That was also the case against Sarpsborg. But what also worked today was our defensive intensity."

Holm, a second-half substitute, is the son of Lyngby coach David Neilsen. Dane Neilsen played in England with Wimbledon and Norwich City.