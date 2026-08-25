Man Utd not budging on price limit for Barcelona defender Balde

Manchester United remain cautious over the potential conditions of signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona and are expected to put a firm limit on their financial commitment for the left-back.

Barcelona would be looking for around £40 million to sell Balde, but United’s current intention would be to negotiate a permanent deal at no more than £30 million. There have also been some reports emerging that an initial loan could become United’s preferred solution.

Advertisement Advertisement

Flashscore sources have revealed the reasoning behind United’s careful stance as the club continue to search for a new left-back. United do want to strengthen in the position, but there are two significant factors impacting their approach for Balde.

The first is that United do not want to be held to ransom over a player they are not convinced represents the definitive answer to their long-term problem at left-back.

The second is surrounding the uncertainty over whether Balde is the long-term solution. United believe the Barcelona defender could solve the problem for now, but there are doubts over whether they should commit heavily to the deal at this stage.

That is particularly important given that Lewis Hall remains viewed as the main candidate and preferred option for the position.

Nathaniel Brown was another player United seriously wanted before he joined Bayern Munich from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jorge Salinas, from Racing Santander, has also been seriously considered. However, the 19-year-old was viewed from a slightly different perspective given his age and development profile.

The thinking at United is therefore not to commit significant funds to Balde now, only to discover that one of their preferred options becomes available over the next year.

For that reason, United’s current stance towards Barcelona is effectively clear, in that if the Catalan club genuinely want to move Balde on, they should be prepared to negotiate.

Balde is understood to be viewed as surplus to requirements at Barcelona and they would sell at the right price. The player himself is not desperate to leave.

United have followed the left-back for the past two years and are interested, but they have to be careful in the run towards the transfer deadline. There is a limit to how long United can remain in limbo and the club need clarity on Balde’s situation very soon.

David Raum has also been offered to United and is viewed in a broadly similar light to Balde - as a player who could provide a solution at left-back, but not necessarily one for whom the club want to make a major long-term financial commitment.