Man Utd make move for Girona winger Tsygankov

Manchester United are ready to trigger Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov's release clause.

The Red Devils are pushing to secure the 26-year-old, who helped Girona finish third in Spain last season.

Per AS, the United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken to the Ukrainian about coming to Old Trafford.

The player is available for a reasonable fee, as his buyout clause is understood to be worth €30million.

Girona are owned by the City Football Group, along with United’s bitter rivals Manchester City.

Whether that complicates any possible negotiations is unclear, as City are not meant to interfere in Girona matters.

