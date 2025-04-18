Man Utd chief Vivell in Germany to see RB Leipzig trio

Manchester United’s new head of recruitment Christopher Vivell was in Germany on the weekend.

Vivell attended RB Leipzig's win at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, says The Sun.

On show were several players being linked with United ahead of the summer market, including strikers Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda, along with midfielder Xavi Simons.

RBL won 3-2 on the day, with Simons scoring twice and Openda grabbing the other goal.

Sesko is also admired by United chiefs amid claims RBL have agreed with the player's camp that he can leave for €70m if a top club comes in for him.

However, there is also a belief RBL are still counting on that price rising as Europe's biggest clubs come in for the 21 year-old.