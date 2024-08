Man Utd listening to offers for Eriksen

Manchester United are listening to offers for Christian Eriksen.

Sky Sports says United expect to receive several concrete offers for the Dane this summer.

There has already been a number of clubs who have enquired about a price for Eriksen.

The veteran has less than one year left on his deal with United, who are looking for a new man in midfield.

Earlier in the summer, he was linked with Ajax and Anderlecht.