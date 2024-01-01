Man Utd legend Keane: I was wrong about Maguire - and I've apologised

Manchester United legend Roy Keane admits he's apoogised to Harry Maguire for his harsh criticism last season.

Keane has hammered the United defender at times during his career at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he said on the Overlap: "I was harsh on Harry Maguire for footballing reasons and obviously we do a lot of (Manchester) United matches – obviously he's struggled at United, had a tough time with England – but more so club level.

"We're on about the mental health of players, and I've crossed the line with Maguire – I mocked him a little bit and it's not nice.

"I've played the game, I know how hard it is, but I'm also big enough. I bumped into Harry a few months ago and I apologised to him. Sometimes as pundits we get it wrong as well, but there is a point where you go, if it's personal then you're crossing the line."