Man Utd legend Cantona becomes co-owner of FC United

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has bought into FC United.

Cantona is now a co-owner of the non-league club, which was formed in reaction to the Glazer family buying Manchester United in 2005.

FC United now compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and have their own stadium.

"The Cantona family, we are all members of United FC. All the people from all around the world should be members of United FC because it's a great club," said Cantona.

The announcement was made after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Mickleover.

 

