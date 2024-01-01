Tribal Football
Man Utd launch new bid for Benfica midfielder Neves
Manchester United are said to have failed in an attempt to sign a defensive midfielder.

The Red Devils, who are busy preparing to revamp the squad of manager Erik ten Hag, are chasing multiple players this week.

Per Correio da Manha, a £59million bid for Joao Neves has been rejected by Benfica.

The Portuguese giants are in no mood to lose Neves for a modest fee, given his importance.

He is seen as one of the biggest talents in the Portuguese league and will not come cheap.

Benfica will only sell Neves this summer to any team willing to pay his £101.5million release clause.

