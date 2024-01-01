Man Utd keeper Onana: Improvement all about confidence and flow

Tribal Football
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has explained his improvement this season is down to confidence.

Onana is being celebrated today after his wonder double-save in last night's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Asked where the improvement has come from, Onana told reporters afterwards: "It's confidence.

"You just believe in yourself and things will turn because I said this last year when I started here because I had a difficult start. Football is momentum.

"I had difficulty in the first six months at the club and after I turned around my situation. So it's just believing in yourself and following the flow now everything is going positive."

