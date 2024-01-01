Man Utd keeper Onana: Improvement all about confidence and flow

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has explained his improvement this season is down to confidence.

Onana is being celebrated today after his wonder double-save in last night's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Asked where the improvement has come from, Onana told reporters afterwards: "It's confidence.

"You just believe in yourself and things will turn because I said this last year when I started here because I had a difficult start. Football is momentum.

"I had difficulty in the first six months at the club and after I turned around my situation. So it's just believing in yourself and following the flow now everything is going positive."