Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price

Manchester United have told PSG they will not be meeting their price for Manuel Ugarte.

While the midfielder's agents and United have agreed personal terms and PSG are also willing to do business, it won't be at their asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

L'Equipe says PSG are demanding €70m to sell Ugarte, which is deemed too rich by United.

Instead, they have informed PSG they'd prefer to arrange a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

United rate Ugarte at closer to €40-45m.