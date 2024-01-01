Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star

Manchester United and Burnley are said to be in talks concerning a deal for Sander Berge.

The Red Devils are keen to add the defensive midfielder to their squad in the coming days.

Per Sky Sports, both clubs are locked in discussions about a transfer fee and how it would be paid.

The Norway star was first linked to United when they dropped interest in PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Berge may not be as high profile, but does have Premier League experience and would be cheaper.

He may well be involved for the Clarets in the Championship against Luton Town on Monday.