Man Utd hoping to sign more players this summer
Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be pushing to sign more players this month.

The Red Devils have only signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirzkee in what has been a quiet summer so far.

With one of those two out injured for months, there is pressure on the club to do more deals.

Per Manchester Evening News, the club hopes to make at least three more signings before the summer transfer deadline.

United do have to sell players if they are to make any big money purchases due to financial regulations.

They are in trouble with respect to the league’s PSR, which means the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay may be sold.

