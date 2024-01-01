Tribal Football
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Manchester United and Chelsea are said to have held exploratory talks this week.

The two Premier League clubs are discussing a deal for United to sign Raheem Sterling.

Such a transfer would also, per the BBC, see Jadon Sancho move to Chelsea.

United want to sell Sancho, while Chelsea are eager to be rid of Sterling’s high wages.

However, the report adds that United will only do a deal that makes financial sense.

The club are not going to do Chelsea a favour, nor will they take on anywhere close to all of Sterling’s current wages.

