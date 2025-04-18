Man Utd goalscorer Mainoo: Not our best performance, but amazing night

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo admits they weren't at their best after victory over Lyon.

Mainoo's goal was part of the amazing fight-back as United scored three times in extra-time to win 5-4 on the night and the quarterfinal 7-6 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Mainoo said: "It was an amazing comeback. When I came on I tried to bring energy, contribute to the team, carry on the energy and feed off the other payers."

On keeping his composure for the goal, he added: "When the ball drops to you a yard feels like a mile, you've got to stay as calm as you can.

"The performance wasn't up to the highest standard, but a win like that can bring so much momentum, we're rolling the snowball and it could get bigger and bigger.

"Hopefully we can go all the way."