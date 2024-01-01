Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker

Manchester United have been given the go ahead to chase Brighton star Evan Ferguson this summer.

This comes after the Seagulls activated the £40million release clause for Leeds United player Georginio Rutter who would place Ferguson in an awkward position as he looks to earn game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rutter is said to have agreed terms and been inked in for a medical which could push Ferguson out of the club as United wait to pounce for his signature.

The Irish striker is a key target for United even after the club have spent over £150M on the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee already this summer.

Current striker Rasmus Hojlund is out injured until late September and manager Erik ten Hag could look to the market to bring in a young replacement.

If the 19 year old does make the move he would likely cost upwards of £50m which is possible for United but it could mean they have to sell once more to meet financial regulations.