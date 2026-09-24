Man Utd give fans a chance to buy a piece of the Old Trafford pitch for £125 each

Manchester United are selling pieces of the Old Trafford pitch in a new money making scheme.

United completely dug up the Old Trafford pitch in June 2026 for the first time in 14 years as they attempt to regrow the surface, improve drainage and improve player welfare, which means most of the material discarded is now being sold to fans.

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The club have preserved sections of it and put them inside acrylic/glass cubes to sell as souvenirs, which they are selling for £125 each on their club website.

The 13-time Premier League champions recorded a record revenue of £677.6m and a £22.6m operating profit for 2025-26 and they had a pre-tax loss of £43m as supporters worry about why pieces of turf are being sold to raise funds.

“Take home a piece of Old Trafford with this official turf cube, perfect for fans who want a keepsake from one of the most famous pitches in the world,” the blurb on the United website read.

“Carefully preserved, this piece of turf makes a priceless memento of iconic games played at home and keeps the memories of match days alive.

“Perfect for gifting to passionate Reds, this turf cube makes a great addition to desks or can be displayed in a cabinet with other Manchester United collectibles.”

Fan will be keen to collect a piece of history which was the surface for the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson era, which saw the side lift 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, and numerous FA Cup triumphs.

However, the main concern for fans is that United’s debts remain eye-watering at £1.6BN, and the selling of turf looks like a desperate attempt to raise revenue rather than a way to help fans add a piece of history to their collection.