Man Utd fullback Dalot takes new (& traditional) shirt number

Manchester United have announced a change of shirt number for Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal international fullback has been wearing the No20 at United since his 2018 arrival from Porto.

However, he has now been offered and taken the No2 shirt, which was vacated by the departing Victor Lindelof.

Dalot, now 26, will wear the No2 for the new 2025/26 season.

Meanwhile, United have also announced senior numbers for youngsters Shea Lacey (61), Bendito Mantato (70) and Reece Munro (65).