Man Utd fans publish open letter after Ratcliffe questioned over rising ticket prices

Manchester United fans have put out an open letter to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, requesting an end to his controversial ticketing policy.

Ratcliffe's financial decisions, including redundancies and cutting popular staff roles, have left fans and former stars disgruntled.

The new ticketing policy, which removes concessions and raises prices, has further fueled fan anger.

The letter to Ratcliffe read: “As you consider forthcoming decisions on match ticketing policies and pricing, we urge you to pause and carefully reflect on the timing, potential consequences, and long-term impact of any major changes.

“We recognise the club ultimately makes these decisions but our intention here is to offer honest counsel, some of which your employees may be reluctant to deliver to you, to help inform these decisions. We also want to put this on public record in the form of an open letter to ensure supporters understand our position too.

“Judging by your own public comments it seems you may have come to the conclusion that ticket pricing and policies are in need of a major review. However, we strongly believe that now is the worst possible time to implement significant changes. With the team struggling on the pitch and fan sentiment already at a low ebb, we all need to pull together to lift the team’s performance, not risk deepening divisions or creating further dissatisfaction.”