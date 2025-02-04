Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer

Tribal Football
Manchester United’s winter transfer window closed without securing a new forward, due to a £5M shortfall.  

Despite freeing up wages with Antony and Marcus Rashford’s loan exits, their pursuit of Mathys Tel ultimately failed.  

Tel had looked like the most likely arrival, but his move collapsed on Sunday evening, the same night Rashford departed.  

This leaves Ruben Amorim short on attacking options, relying on Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee to improve in the second half of the season.  

Bayern Munich’s demands— a £5m loan fee with no buy option— were more than United were willing to pay, per The Athletic.

Instead, they prioritized signing left-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce and secured Ayden Heaven from Arsenal for around £1.5M.

