Man Utd explore shock move for Man City ace Grealish

Manchester United are being linked with one of the most surprising moves of the winter.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has reportedly been the subject of an inquiry.

The 29-year-old has an uncertain future at the club and is no longer first choice.

Manager Pep Guardiola would rather keep him as a squad player, but would not object to a sale or loan.

Per The Sun, United are ready to test whether City would do business with them.

Grealish would give manager Ruben Amorim creative options in the no.10 positions.

However, moving across the city, and to a United team in the lower half of the table, may not appeal to Grealish.