Man Utd due to announce deal for Cerro Porteno wing-back Lopez

Manchester United are due to announce the signing of Cerro Porteno wing-back Diego Leon.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting everything is agreed between the two clubs and also the player.

United will sign Leon on January 1 and loan him back to his Paraguayan club for the remainder of the season.

Leon will then move to Manchester next summer, after he turns 18 in July.

The 17 year-old is now a regular with Cerro Porteno's senior team.

