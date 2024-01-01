Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season
Man Utd make new fitness call for Hojlund
Chelsea welcome Thiago Silva back to the club over the international break

Man Utd draw up 3-man left-back shortlist

Man Utd draw up 3-man left-back shortlist
Man Utd draw up 3-man left-back shortlistAction Plus
Manchester United are said to have assessed three left-back options ahead of January.

The Red Devils thought they could get through the season with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, both players are still not back after long term injuries, with Diogo Dalot filling in there so far this term.

Per GiveMeSport, United are assessing Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth, and Lille’s Bradley Locko as options.

United have made finding a left-back a priority mid-season, especially if Shaw or Malacia continue to struggle.

The club did bring in Noussair Mazraoui, but he is predominantly a right-back.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKerkez MilosLocko BradleyRobinson AntoneeManchester UnitedBournemouthFulhamLilleFootball Transfers