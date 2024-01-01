Man Utd draw up 3-man left-back shortlist

Manchester United are said to have assessed three left-back options ahead of January.

The Red Devils thought they could get through the season with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, both players are still not back after long term injuries, with Diogo Dalot filling in there so far this term.

Per GiveMeSport, United are assessing Fulham's Antonee Robinson, Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth, and Lille’s Bradley Locko as options.

United have made finding a left-back a priority mid-season, especially if Shaw or Malacia continue to struggle.

The club did bring in Noussair Mazraoui, but he is predominantly a right-back.