Man Utd rethink McTominay sale plans

Manchester United are not thought to be keen to sell midfielder Scott McTominay.

The homegrown star is one who the Red Devils believe is a valuable squad player.

While McTominay is not first choice, especially if the club secure summer signings, he does have a role to play.

Per The Mail, he is one of a few who could raise significant funds if he is sold.

However, United know that he is a homegrown player who is happy to play a bit part role.

As a result, only a very big offer this summer would convince the Red Devils to sell.