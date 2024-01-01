Tribal Football
Man Utd rethink McTominay sale plans
Manchester United are not thought to be keen to sell midfielder Scott McTominay.

The homegrown star is one who the Red Devils believe is a valuable squad player.

While McTominay is not first choice, especially if the club secure summer signings, he does have a role to play.

Per The Mail, he is one of a few who could raise significant funds if he is sold.

However, United know that he is a homegrown player who is happy to play a bit part role.

As a result, only a very big offer this summer would convince the Red Devils to sell.

