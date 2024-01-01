Man Utd deny Garnacho benched over Ten Hag swipe

Manchester United insist Alejandro Garnacho wasn't dropped for victory at Southampton.

It was claimed Garnacho was dropped from the starting XI after 'liking' a social media post of former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo criticising manager Erik ten Hag.

But the Manchester Evening News says the decision was based on tactics rather than breaches of discipline.

Garnacho eventually came on in the second-half and scored United's third goal in the 3-0 win at St Mary's.

The Argentina winger had replaced fellow goalscorer Marcus Rashford on 73 minutes.