Man Utd defender Malacia: I'm happy; things improving

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia hopes that he can get back to full fitness very soon.

The left-back has been used by new manager Ruben Amorim as a wing-back in recent games.

Malacia, who came off at half-time in both games he started recently, knows he has to work his way up to a full 90 minutes.

“(By) training every day, I have to improve week by week by playing games of course,” he said to reporters, as he prepares to take on Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday.

“I could already see a difference between my first game against Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal.

“Other than that, as a team, we are improving and trying to adapt to the playing style of the manager. I’m happy.”

