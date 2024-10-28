Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Not fair to pick on Dalot for miss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag refused to blame Diogo Dalot for his team losing to West Ham United.

The right-back missed the best chance of an industrious first half from the away side at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Red Devils created ample chances and did hit the post through Alejandro Garnacho, while Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford all missed chances.

"We created so many chances and played so much good football, especially in the first half," stated Ten Hag.

"Six or seven 100 per cent chances we should have scored. But when we don't score we have to stay calm. All over I don't have so many criticisms about my team, other than not scoring.

"It's not fair to pick one player (Dalot) out. I can also say Garnacho, twice, Hojlund one time, Rashford, Bruno. So many were missing chances."