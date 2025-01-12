Man Utd defender De Ligt confident form collapse now over

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has hopes of their form slump now being over.

After four consecutive defeats, United impressed last week for their 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Ahead of today's FA Cup tie at Arsenal, De Ligt told manutd.com: “It wasn’t easy in open play to outplay us, because I felt that we were really well positioned.

"Obviously games get decided not only from open play, but also through corner kicks. We’ve conceded some goals from crosses as well, but these are things we try to work on and improve.

“(Corners) can sometimes come with a little bit of uncertainty where you have to make a decision in a split second, and if you make the wrong decision it normally ends up as a goal.

“We lost four games in a row, and I’m the first to say that this is not good enough, and that we have to do much better, but at the same time we have to stick to the way of playing.

"We have to stick to the progress we had before, and to try and find the solutions to fit into the system to get the results”.

De Ligt also insisted: “I think the only way for us to come out is to work hard, to improve as much as a team and to believe that it is possible to get the results.

“We have had an amazing amount of support from the fans, even in the bad times, so I’m not worried about that, but I think we can get back on track again, and I can only say we will do everything with what we can do in each situation, and hopefully get the results we need soon."