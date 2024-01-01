Man Utd defender Bennett happy with US preseason tour chance

Rhys Bennett has enjoyed Manchester United's tour of the US.

The defender has seen senior action and featured in Saturday's defeat to Liverpool.

"First of all, it's minutes in the legs and a great experience for me personally and the rest of the young players," he told manutd.com.

"It's one of those things, with it being pre-season. Obviously you want to win every game that you go into. I think we were unlucky.

"We had some good spells in the first half, and the second half also, but it's unfortunate that we didn't get the result we wanted."

He continued: "I've enjoyed it. I've taken everything as it comes. I've worked hard in training, got a lot out of it, and obviously it's a bonus when you can play in games like that with world-class players around you.

"Playing next to world-class players, playing against world-class players; it's something that I'll keep taking with me on my journey."